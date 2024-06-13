Flour Dust Pizza CO
Food
Appetizers
- Cast Iron Veggies
Charred seasonal veggies, served with creamy chimichurri.$13.00
- Cheesy Garlic Flat Bread
Oven baked flat bread topped with garlic, shredded mozzarella, parmesan cheese, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, served with house made gorgonzola dipping sauce.$11.00
- Fingerling Potato Crisps
Twice-cooked (baked and fried) fingerling potatoes, parmesan, rosemary sea salt, served with a side of garlic lemon aioli.$11.00
- Flat Bread
Oven baked flat bread with olive oil and oregano seasalt.$5.00
- Four Cheese Fondue
Four cheese fondue, asparagus, chili garlic crunch, served with fried pizza dough puffs.$13.00
- Ricotta Meatballs
Organic ground beef, creamy vodka marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, and parmesan cheese.$17.00
- Shrimp Crostini
shrimp cooked in white wine, diced tomatoes, shallots and capers, garnished with micro greens. Served with grilled sourdough$14.00
Salads
- Caesar
Romaine lettuce topped with house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan shavings, and cracked black pepper$10.00
- Green Goddess
Frisse and watercress lettuce, fresh herbs, celery, scallion, radish, green grapes, goat cheese crumble, herbed goat cheese vinaigrette.$14.00
- Spring Greens
Spring tender lettuce, shaved watermelon radish, snap peas, radicchio, pan-fried croutons, crispy pancetta, Gorgonzola crumbles with red wine vinaigrette$14.00
- Spicy Caesar
Romaine lettuce topped with house-made spicy Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan shavings, cracked black pepper and salami crisps$13.00
- Strawberry Salad
Honey whipped Greek yogurt, arugula, organic strawberries, maple almond crumble, balsamic maple reduction$14.00
Dom's Specials
- Chicken Milanese Sandwich
Fried chicken cutlet, prosciutto, frisée lettuce, preserved tomatoes, beurre blanc, Calabria chili peppers, mozzarella cheese, side of crispy fingerling potatoes, served warm in our oven baked bread.$21.00
- Chicken Pocket
Pizza crust stuffed with roasted chicken, salami crisps, romaine lettuce, Parmesan and spicy Caesar dressing. Served with a side of fingerling potatoes$13.00
- Oven Baked Meatball Rigatoni
Organic ground beef, creamy vodka marinara sauce, onion soubise, fresh mozzarella, and parmesan cheese.$25.00
Dessert
- Cannoli
Homemade cannoli shell, ricotta cheese filling, pistachios, honey, garnished chocolate syrup, coco and sugar powder.$6.00
- Reeses Calzone
Pizza crust, marshmallows, reese's chunks, graham cracker crumble, garnished chocolate syrup, coco and sugar powder.$8.00
- Smore Calzone
Pizza crust, marshmallows, hersheys chocolate, graham cracker crumble, garnished chocolate syrup, coco and sugar powder.$8.00
Sides and Sauces
Pizza
Pizza
- Ali's Special
Ricotta and goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, pistachios, red onions, habanero honey and Parmesan.$21.00
- Broccolini
Smoked goat gouda, fresh basil, broccolini, homemade red wine sausage, burrata cheese, topped off with herbed chili garlic crunch.$23.00
- Bros Hawaiian
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil, charred pineapple, candied Fresno chili peppers and onions, pepperoni, and Parmesan cheese.$20.00
- Fig N Pig
Summer fig preserve, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmesan, topped off with burrata cheese.$23.00OUT OF STOCK
- Helena
House-made Italian sausage, salami, pepperoni, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, pepperoncini, and Parmesan$21.00
- KB Special
House-made pesto, fresh mozzarella, salami, portobello mushrooms, pepperoncini, and Parmesan$19.00
- Margherita
Pepperoni, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and parmesan cheese.$17.00
- Matteo
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, topped off with arugula and Calabrian chili puree.$19.00
- Oki Dokie
Italian grilled artichoke, Sierra Nevada whipped cream cheese, fresh basil, spinach, feta cheese, smoked mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese$19.00
- Ortiz
Portobello mushrooms, gorgonzola cheese, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, thyme, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil.$18.00
- Pepperoni
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, pepperoni and parmesan$18.00
- Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
- Half & Half Pizza$2.00
Kids Menu
- Kids Cheese
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and parmesan cheese.$13.00
- Kids Pepperoni
Pepperoni, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and parmesan cheese.$14.00
- Kids Half Pep Half Cheese
Pepperoni, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and parmesan cheese.$14.00
- Kami's Garlic Pasta
Garlic, mascarpone cheese, parmesan, olive oil.$9.00